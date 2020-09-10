Advertisement

UNL December commencement moves online

UNL quarantines 9 Greek houses.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s December commencement ceremony is moving online due to COVID-19.

The commencement will be similar to the commencements the university held in May and August, according to a release.

Any graduates from May, August, and December of 2020 will be able to participate in any future commencement with special recognition as well.

The online ceremony begins at 9 a.m. December 19.

