UNL December commencement moves online
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s December commencement ceremony is moving online due to COVID-19.
The commencement will be similar to the commencements the university held in May and August, according to a release.
Any graduates from May, August, and December of 2020 will be able to participate in any future commencement with special recognition as well.
The online ceremony begins at 9 a.m. December 19.
