Thursday Sept. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 111 new cases, 4 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

A man in his 60s and three women over 75 have passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 176.

The total number of cases is now 14,211.

The county also confirmed 10,447 recoveries.

Mills County update

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Mills County Public Health has reported six cases at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility.

The cases include 4 residents and 2 staff members.

Families have been notified and those impacted are isolating.

There are 144 total cases in the county.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

