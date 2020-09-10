Advertisement

The National Guard will compete in Omaha Marathon

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As so much has changed this year in sports, there is one adjustment that will simply be a breath of fresh air. For decades the National Guard has hosted its race at the Lincoln Marathon, that event though has been canceled this year.

Instead the National Guard is moving the competition to Omaha on September 20th, in that marathon. The top 40 finishers out of the close to 200 members who will be travelling here, will earn a place on the All Guard Marathon Team. Not only is a spot a great accomplishment, beating out people from all over the country, but it comes with some nice perks.

Like traveling around the country, all expenses paid, competing in races. A chance to go places and see things members likely wouldn’t do otherwise.

At the same time the National Guard members also represent the guard and share its message.

