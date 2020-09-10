Advertisement

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Six News is On Your Side supporting the Susan G. Komen Nebraska Virtual More Than Pink Walk.
The Susan G. Komen Virtual More Than Pink Walk is October 11th.
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nothing is more important than your health and well-being, which is why the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is going fully VIRTUAL for the first time ever!

The needs of the breast cancer community during this pandemic are urgent.

Join us on OCTOBER 11 for the 2020 Nebraska Virtual MORE THAN PINK Walk!

Go to komengreatplains.org/walk to register and for more information.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

