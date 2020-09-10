Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with steady rain but all day rain is not expected

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady showers are moving through the area this morning and will be at their heaviest early in the morning. I expect showers to gradually decrease as they move west to east this morning. Once the steady rain exits, some patchy drizzle is still possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will be a little warmer today but it will still be very cool for this time of year.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A little drizzle is still possible tonight but we’re likely waiting until Friday afternoon for the next round of measurable rain and a few storms to move through the area. Some of those could linger into the evening as well. A lingering shower is possible early Saturday morning but clouds are expected to decrease into Saturday afternoon. That will leave us with great weather for the weekend!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

