Nebraska’s governor says he won’t extend emergency SNAP benefits

The decision comes on the heels of mounting pressure to use every option available to help keep people fed amid the pandemic
By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s governor is not extending emergency SNAP benefits; the decision comes on the heels of mounting pressure to use every option available to help keep people fed amid the pandemic.

In March the federal government allowed states to ease restrictions on SNAP benefits making way for families to get the maximum allotment each month. Nebraska’s the only state not extending the enhanced benefit, which ended in July.

Organizations trying to keep people fed it’s tough to understand the decision; telling 6 News they’ll need to rely more on private donations.

“You’d think extending those benefits would be helpful to those families, so a little saddened by the decision for the families we serve,” said Amy Harvey with Open Door Mission, noting they will have to rely more on private donations. “The community historically has been very generous so that’s kind of the hope, so not only our agency but really everyone’s been left to pick up the pieces.”

Handfuls of nonprofits along with 20 state senators have written to Governor Ricketts urging him to extend emergency food assistance. The state is going forward with P-EB, which helps feed kids still out of school, but the governor was clear in a press conference Wednesday he will not extend the emergency SNAP benefits.

“There’s a variety of different programs out there that are being extended, this just one of them that’s not because it’s income-based,” said Governor Ricketts. “So again if you’re at the lower-income you’ll be eligible for the higher benefits, but if you’re at the higher income levels we’re going to go back to the normal program we have for SNAP.”

Across the river, in Iowa, it’s a different story. Governor Kim Reynolds chose to extend the enhanced SNAP benefits.

“Before we didn’t have any money. We didn’t have anything," said Jamie Reed, who’s receiving SNAP benefits for the first time. “If you don’t have money, you’re going to starve if you don’t have food, so SNAP is going to help us,” she said, noting her family is grateful for the extra assistance.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

