Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court: no medical marijuana on ballot, yes to expanded gambling on ballot

Nebraska Supreme Court to rule on medical marijuana initiative
Nebraska Supreme Court to rule on medical marijuana initiative
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court has released opinions on medical marijuana and expanded gambling ahead of both issues appearing on the November ballot.

The court decided medical marijuana would not appear on the November ballot, while Nebraskans will have the opportunity to vote on expanded gambling in the state.

Petitions for both measures received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen qualified the medical marijuana measure but the Court heard arguments against and for the initiative two weeks ago.

In Thursday’s opinions, the Nebraska Supreme Court said the medical marijuana initiative “violates the single subject rule," by not having a “unifying purpose” according to the state constitution.

“We would hold that the Constitutional Initiative violate the single subject rule and would find the Secretary of State has shown cause why the Constitutional Initiative should not be placed on the November 2020 ballot,” the court wrote in its opinion.

After the decisions were released, Evnen issued a statement explaining the ballot will be certified to contain the gambling initiatives while the medical marijuana initiative will be withheld.

“The Secretary of State is required by statute to issue determinations as to whether initiative petitions are legally sufficient. I did my best to make those determinations on a timely basis,” he wrote. “...Today the Supreme Court issued its decisions concerning these petitions. I respect the rule of law and I will certify the ballot in compliance with the Court’s orders.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party has announced its write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

News

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have reported their weekly unemployment update.

News

Bond set for former Bellevue officer accused of tampering charges in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Craig Wiech, a former Bellevue officer appeared in court Thursday for allegedly tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s death.

Latest News

News

FULL VIDEO: Iowa COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials give an update Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

VOD Recordings

Concert refund frustration--10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic caused concerts across the country to be postponed.

News

Omaha family struggles to get refund for canceled concert amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
The pandemic caused concerts across the country to be postponed.

News

Local expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine trial being halted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The trial was stopped after one volunteer showed signs of inflammation near the spinal cord.

State

Iowa officials give COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials will give an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

First Alert Weather

La Nina conditions in place and likely to persist through winter months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA’s Climate Predition Center just released their latest ENSO analysis and have issued a La Nina Advisory.