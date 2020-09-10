Nebraska, Iowa unemployment update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have reported their weekly unemployment update.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced 2,451 new regular unemployment claims for last week, an increase of 5.1 percent. There were 1,137 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last, which is an increase in 15 percent from last week.

Nebraska also reported 22,881 continued weeks of unemployment, a decrease from the prior week, and 24,600 continued weeks of Pandemic Assistance.

Iowa

The number of initial claims in Iowa last week was 5,689. There were 5,077 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 612 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for last week was 71,644, a decrease of 4,233 from the previous week.

A total of $4,214,260 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week, according to the release.

