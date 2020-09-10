Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said they are backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

Love is the 2nd associate chairman of the state Democratic party and also serves at the 1st vice president of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP.

Unveiling the campaign slogan “All You Need is Love” at a news conference from Big Mama’s Kitchen, state Democrats are pitting Love against incumbent Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in lieu of backing Chris Janicek, the official — but embattled — Democratic candidate. The party called on Janicek to withdraw from the race in June, saying he had made “sexually inappropriate” comments about a staff member in a group text message.

Janicek and Sasse participated in a live debate last Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

