Local expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine trial being halted

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Local experts are weighing in on a COVID-19 vaccine trial that was forced to stop after a volunteer became ill.

AstraZeneca is just one of the many drug companies with a vaccine in the works.

The trial was stopped after one volunteer showed signs of inflammation near the spinal cord.

Dr. Mark Rupp, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at UNMC says it’s a good sign that the sponsor of the vaccine has stopped the trials.

“It indicates to me that the sponsor is not cutting corners, that they are taking safety very seriously and this should be reassuring to people because I know there’s a lot of concern that we are trying to rush these things along as quickly as we possibly can,” says Dr. Mark Rupp UNMC Chief of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Rupp says it’s not a surprise that this has happened.

He says there’s about 10 other vaccines that are far along in phase three with large clinical trials trying to get a safe vaccine ready to go.

