Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against City of Lincoln challenging current DHM

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A class-action lawsuit was filed in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the City of Lincoln challenging the current Directive Health Measures.

According to a release by Berry Law Firm, who filed the suit, “in addition to establishing that these mandates are void, the lawsuit seeks damages for the economic harm they have caused to Lincoln’s business owners and employees. For this reason, we have filed the lawsuit as a class action.”

The release says the suit has been filed at the “request of numerous business owners and employees who simply want the opportunity to earn a living without the unlawful intervention of government.”

Currently, the DHM put in place by the City of Lincoln officials requires masks be worn while inside businesses and also limits capacity at restaurants and bars.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Supreme Court: no medical marijuana on ballot, yes to expanded gambling on ballot

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell and Emily Dwire
On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to release their opinions on medical marijuana and expanded gambling ahead of both issues appearing on the November ballot.

News

Experts stress importance of flu shot amid pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The experts are warning the flu shot is critical this year and now may just be the time to get it. Methodist Physicians are kicking off a series of drive-through clinics today.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Staying chilly again tonight with patchy drizzle. One more chance for rain Friday before we finally see some dry and warmer weather.

News

Bond set for former Bellevue officer accused of tampering charges in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Craig Wiech, a former Bellevue officer appeared in court Thursday for allegedly tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s death.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Supreme Court: no medical marijuana on ballot, yes to expanded gambling

Updated: 1 hour ago
The court decided medical marijuana would not appear on the November ballot, while Nebraskans will have the opportunity to vote on expanded gambling.

News

Former Bellevue Police Officer appears in court for evidence tampering charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Craig Wiech, a former Bellevue officer appeared in court Thursday for allegedly tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s death.

National Politics

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

News

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have reported their weekly unemployment update.

News

FULL VIDEO: Iowa COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials give an update Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.