Latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest Drought Monitor was released by the Drought Mitigation Center Thursday morning morning. Those looking for some improvement won’t find it on the map this week.

Drought Monitor (WOWT)

The main reason the drought area didn’t shrink some even after all the rain this week is that the data used to make the map is collected through early Tuesday morning. Most of the rain we’ve had has fallen after Tuesday morning and will be factored into next week’s drought monitor map.

Widespread rain over the last few days (WOWT)

Estimated rainfall in the metro area (WOWT)

A widespread area of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen since late Monday night through early Thursday morning in our area. Some isolated amounts over 3 inches have been reported in a few areas where the yellow and orange contours show up on the map. The heaviest rain in the metro has fallen in Sarpy County northwest into Council Bluffs. More rain is likely heading into Friday as well.

