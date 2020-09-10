Advertisement

Latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest Drought Monitor was released by the Drought Mitigation Center Thursday morning morning. Those looking for some improvement won’t find it on the map this week.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(WOWT)

The main reason the drought area didn’t shrink some even after all the rain this week is that the data used to make the map is collected through early Tuesday morning. Most of the rain we’ve had has fallen after Tuesday morning and will be factored into next week’s drought monitor map.

Widespread rain over the last few days
Widespread rain over the last few days(WOWT)
Estimated rainfall in the metro area
Estimated rainfall in the metro area(WOWT)

A widespread area of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen since late Monday night through early Thursday morning in our area. Some isolated amounts over 3 inches have been reported in a few areas where the yellow and orange contours show up on the map. The heaviest rain in the metro has fallen in Sarpy County northwest into Council Bluffs. More rain is likely heading into Friday as well.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning showers are likely on Thursday but they will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.

Weather

Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

Updated: 17 hours ago
Another night of showers and chilly temperatures on the way for the metro, but some warmer weather is on the way.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
Chilly air is lock in place with on and off showers moving through

News

Colder air spurs calls for fireplace, furnace services

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Colder air settled in the metro this week, but it won’t stay for too long. Still, experts say it’s a good reminder that now is the time to start preparing for the colder months ahead, and that includes getting fireplaces and furnaces checked and serviced.

Latest News

News

Being prepared for the cold weather -- 4PM

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
A record setting day continues with very chilly temperature, gusty winds and scattered storms. Temperatures have been stuck in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s at times! We may see some breaks in the rain, but showers continue right into Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
First Alert Day in place due to the cool air, wind and rain.

Weather

Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT

Weather

First Alert Day - Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
We'll see highs around 55° midnight Tuesday, with temperatures in the lower-50s and 40s for the rest of the day. Gusty winds and widespread rainfall expected as well.