La Nina conditions in place and likely to persist through winter months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NOAA’s Climate Predition Center just released their latest ENSO analysis and have issued a La Nina Advisory. That means a La Nina is in place and is expected to continue through the winter months. La Nina means that cooler than average waters are present in the Pacific Ocean near the Equator. This can influence how weather patterns develop and move through the Northern Hemisphere.

Unfortunately that alone doesn’t tell us too much about how our winter will play out here in the Midwest but it is one piece of the puzzle we use when determining what our winter will look like.

Stick with us later this fall when I release my 2020-2021 Winter Outlook with a more detailed idea of what could be headed our way here in the Omaha area.

