LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 update

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials will give an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The governor began her news conference with an update on COVID-19 case numbers in Iowa’s trouble spots where she closed bars down on Aug. 27.

Reynolds said the positivity rate for the state between Aug 28-Sept. 9 was 9.2% — down from 11.6% reported the two weeks prior, Aug. 13-27.

Johnston, Polk, Linn, Story, and Blackhawk counties continue to have highest COVID-19 positivity rates, but they are trending downward in all except Linn County, where there was a slight uptick, the governor said.

