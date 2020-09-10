Advertisement

LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from Johnston.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from Johnston.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials will give an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The governor began her news conference with an update on COVID-19 case numbers in Iowa’s trouble spots where she closed bars down on Aug. 27.

Reynolds said the positivity rate for the state between Aug 28-Sept. 9 was 9.2% — down from 11.6% reported the two weeks prior, Aug. 13-27.

Johnston, Polk, Linn, Story, and Blackhawk counties continue to have highest COVID-19 positivity rates, but they are trending downward in all except Linn County, where there was a slight uptick, the governor said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

La Nina conditions in place and likely to persist through winter months

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA’s Climate Predition Center just released their latest ENSO analysis and have issued a La Nina Advisory.

News

Nebraska’s governor says he won’t extend emergency SNAP benefits

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Nebraska’s governor is not extending emergency SNAP benefits; the decision comes on the heels of mounting pressure to use every option available to help keep people fed amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Thursday Sept. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 111 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

UNL December commencement moves online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s December commencement ceremony is moving online due to COVID-19.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest Drought Monitor map has been released

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with steady rain but all day rain is not expected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Steady showers are moving through the area this morning and will be at their heaviest early in the morning.

Education

Westside school district plans move to in-person classes next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Barring any COVID-19 outbreaks in the next week, Westside Community Schools is planning to bring “all willing students” back to their classrooms most days starting Thursday, Sept. 17.

News

Gambling, medical marijuana debated for Nov. ballot -- 6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
Thursday the Nebraska Supreme Court will have a special release of opinions. We’ll know if medical marijuana and expanded gambling will be on the November ballot.

News

Lack of rain may impact local farmers -- 6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
The rain that has been falling lately might have helped our dry lawns a bit, but we will need much more rain to catch up with the precipitation we’ve been missing.

News

PEBT extends in Iowa --6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
Nebraska remains the only state to not extend the benefits.