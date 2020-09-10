Experts stress importance of flu shot amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The experts are warning the flu shot is critical this year and now may just be the time to get it. Methodist Physicians are kicking off a series of drive-through clinics today.

The doctors said people are going to have to step up and get a flu shot to try and hold back what could be a perfect storm.

“We could be a perfect storm of accelerated covid-19 activity as people gather more inside in particular, and as they are exposed to seasonal influenza,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, infectious disease specialist.

People sick with the flu or COVID-19, or both could potentially overwhelming health care systems.

“People really, really need this year to take the flu vaccine seriously. The flu vaccine does work. It prevents hospitalizations. It prevents mortality. It prevents symptomatic illness,” said Marrazzo.

Methodist Health is trying to get ahead of it

“We want people to get their flu shots earlier, as much as possible this season,” said Kelma Prathan, with Methodist Health.

There will be five drive-through locations.

“That’s why we’re doing evening and weekend hours. People can come on the weekends or after work when they have more time,” said Prathan. “We took the process that we developed for the COVID testing and applied it to the flu shot clinics.”

Cutting down on the number of people coming through clinic doors.

“Keeping patients in their car we don’t have to worry about the screenings, and the temperature taking, and the social distancing,” said Prathan.

Whether it’s a drive-thru clinic, a grocery store, or your doctor’s office, the bottom line is to get the shot.

Officials will be taking down insurance and billing information at the drive-thru.

Drive-thru flu shot information:

Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest

16120 West Dodge Frontage Road

Omaha, NE 68118

(402) 354-0500

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills

8901 West Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114

(402) 354-8600 or (402) 354-8990

Sept. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22

5 to 7 p.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son

1001 Risen Son Blvd.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 256-8600

Sept. 16 and Oct. 14

5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza

808 E. Pierce St.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 396-4340

Sept. 30 and Oct. 28

5 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 26

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic

2540 North Healthy Way

Fremont, NE 68025

(402) 815-7461

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

