David’s Evening Forecast - Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady morning showers gave way to patchy drizzle and cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite slightly drier conditions, temperatures have struggled to warm up. Highs only reaching into the middle 50s around the metro. Drizzle should diminish some this evening, with dry conditions at times, however it will stay cool. Temperatures more than 20 degrees below average for this time of year. We can expect more patchy drizzle into the overnight hours, as temperatures hold steady in the mid and low 50s.

Spotty showers will return to the area Friday morning, along with areas of drizzle. This will once again lead to a slow warm up. There should be at least a little dry time late in the morning into the early afternoon, allowing high temperatures to climb into the low 60s for the metro. Another round of showers and even some thunderstorms is expected to move through the region during the afternoon hours, however storms will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain. Drier but cool conditions will return Friday night.

There will be one more opportunity for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Saturday morning, especially north of the metro. Conditions will finally dry out Saturday afternoon, with a bit of sunshine returning. Temperatures will also jump nicely, with highs climbing into the low and middle 70s. Much warmer and drier weather takes hold next week, with highs in the 80s Sunday through at least Thursday. Wednesday could be especially warm, with highs potentially climbing to near 90.

