Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady morning showers gave way to patchy drizzle and cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite slightly drier conditions, temperatures have struggled to warm up. Highs only reaching into the middle 50s around the metro. Drizzle should diminish some this evening, with dry conditions at times, however it will stay cool. Temperatures more than 20 degrees below average for this time of year. We can expect more patchy drizzle into the overnight hours, as temperatures hold steady in the mid and low 50s.

Spotty showers will return to the area Friday morning, along with areas of drizzle. This will once again lead to a slow warm up. There should be at least a little dry time late in the morning into the early afternoon, allowing high temperatures to climb into the low 60s for the metro. Another round of showers and even some thunderstorms is expected to move through the region during the afternoon hours, however storms will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain. Drier but cool conditions will return Friday night.

There will be one more opportunity for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Saturday morning, especially north of the metro. Conditions will finally dry out Saturday afternoon, with a bit of sunshine returning. Temperatures will also jump nicely, with highs climbing into the low and middle 70s. Much warmer and drier weather takes hold next week, with highs in the 80s Sunday through at least Thursday. Wednesday could be especially warm, with highs potentially climbing to near 90.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Staying chilly again tonight with patchy drizzle. One more chance for rain Friday before we finally see some dry and warmer weather.

First Alert Weather

La Nina conditions in place and likely to persist through winter months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA’s Climate Predition Center just released their latest ENSO analysis and have issued a La Nina Advisory.

First Alert Weather

Latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest Drought Monitor map has been released

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with steady rain but all day rain is not expected

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Steady showers are moving through the area this morning and will be at their heaviest early in the morning.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Morning showers are likely on Thursday but they will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Another night of showers and chilly temperatures on the way for the metro, but some warmer weather is on the way.

Weather

Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
Another night of showers and chilly temperatures on the way for the metro, but some warmer weather is on the way.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly showers continue to move through as temps struggle to warm

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day near record lows and will struggle to warm all day.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
Chilly air is lock in place with on and off showers moving through

News

Colder air spurs calls for fireplace, furnace services

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Colder air settled in the metro this week, but it won’t stay for too long. Still, experts say it’s a good reminder that now is the time to start preparing for the colder months ahead, and that includes getting fireplaces and furnaces checked and serviced.