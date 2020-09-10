Bond set for former Bellevue officer accused of tampering charges in girlfriend’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Craig Wiech, a former Bellevue officer appeared in court Thursday for allegedly tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s death.

His bond was set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing has been waived.

Authorities say Wiech, 54, may have tampered with evidence connected to his girlfriend’s death two years ago. Court documents show that the body of 48-year-old Carrie Brown, a BPD evidence technician, was moved. The victim’s blood was found smeared around the house after her death, but not on the suspect’s clothing.

Wiech said she shot herself in the bedroom.

