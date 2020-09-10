Advertisement

Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall gets offer from Iowa

Bellevue West freshman Daevon Hall gets ready to field a punt during a practice at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Thursday, 9/10/20.
Bellevue West freshman Daevon Hall gets ready to field a punt during a practice at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Thursday, 9/10/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each summer, head coach Michael Huffman and the Bellevue West coaching staff run a youth football camp.

Two summers ago, a soon-to-be eight grader named Daevonn Hall showed up.

He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds. The coaches thought they messed up his time somehow and made him run again.

The time was correct.

The same thing then happened with the standing broad jump.

Fast forward to this week, Hall just secured an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes after playing in his first ever high school game just days prior.

It’s believed that he’s the first ever freshman in the state of Nebraska to get an offer from a power conference school as a freshman.

“Everyone could say that I was jumping up and down a lot. It’s something you dream about your whole life if you’re playing football, and it’s just amazing. It was amazing,” Hall said. “I honestly thought that there were people younger than me that got offers, but hearing that I was the first one, it’s crazy."

At 6′2″, 175 pounds and still growing. His coach knows the young player who is only in his second year of tackle football has a bright future.

“Man, the sky is the limit," Huffman said. “When Iowa asked if I thought if him getting an offer would mess him up mentally, I’m like no he’s not like that. He’s a real kind kid. He’s humble.”

Hall and the Bellevue West football team travel to North Platte on Friday.

