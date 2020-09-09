Advertisement

Wednesday Sept. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 110 new cases, 3 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

Two men and a woman all over 75 have passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 172.

The total number of cases is now 14,100.

The county also confirmed 10,366 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
This report includes material from the Associated Press.

