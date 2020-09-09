Advertisement

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.
Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.(KSWB via CNN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSWB) - Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.

Officials banned it this year due to the risk of coronavirus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

The guidance also bans so-called “trunk or treating” events from cars, as well as gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions also are prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KSWB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

