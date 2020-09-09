Advertisement

Six UNL Greek houses on suspension after reports of COVID-19 violations

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six Greek chapters at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were placed on immediate suspension Tuesday after photos and videos surfaced showing “large gatherings” taking place on their premises without proper COVID-19 precautions.

According to a release from UNL’s public affairs office, Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta, and Sigma Phi Epsilon were placed on temporary suspension after they were found to be in violation of COVID-19 health directives and university policies, in addition to other student codes of conduct.

The gatherings that prompted the suspension happened Monday evening, the news release states. Two of the suspended sororities were under quarantine in recent weeks.

“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in the release. “This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”

During the suspension, members of these chapters aren’t allowed to attend or organize any functions, activities, or events, and are also prohibited from participating in university-wide events as an organization, the release states.

“An investigation in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct will be conducted and disciplinary proceedings may follow,” the release states.

Tuesday’s suspension comes days after the most recent round of quarantines at UNL sororities: Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta, and Pi Beta Phi sororities each had five confirmed cases as of Aug. 31. Virus clusters were also identified in recent weeks at the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities.

