Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly showers continue to move through as temps struggle to warm

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day near record lows and will struggle to warm all day. The record low for today is 43 degrees and we’ll be very close to that early this morning. On and off showers along with north winds will keep it chilly all day. Highs will climb close to near 50 degrees with a north wind at 10-20 mph. Some gusts to 30 mph are possible this morning.

Chilly Wednesday
Chilly Wednesday(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Another half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible from the showers Wednesday. Some more showers are possible overnight tonight into Thursday morning but the overall coverage of the rain should decrease quite a bit by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be able to warm a bit more Thursday and bit more again Friday. Friday will likely be the last of the rain chances in the area before a great weekend is on the way.

Chilly 3 Day
Chilly 3 Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Chilly air is lock in place with on and off showers moving through

News

Colder air spurs calls for fireplace, furnace services

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Colder air settled in the metro this week, but it won’t stay for too long. Still, experts say it’s a good reminder that now is the time to start preparing for the colder months ahead, and that includes getting fireplaces and furnaces checked and serviced.

Forecast

Strong cold front shatters record high temperatures Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
On this First Alert Day, several cold high temperature records were shattered. More records may be broken Wednesday!

News

Being prepared for the cold weather -- 4PM

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with rain chances for the rest of the workweek

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
We’ll likely see some breaks in the rain later this evening and tonight, before it picks back up Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to budge much on Wednesday; potentially record morning lows will only hit around 50° by the afternoon hours.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
A record setting day continues with very chilly temperature, gusty winds and scattered storms. Temperatures have been stuck in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s at times! We may see some breaks in the rain, but showers continue right into Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY due to cool air, wind and rain with this early taste of fall

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The cool air is spilling in all day long on this First Alert Day.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
First Alert Day in place due to the cool air, wind and rain.

Forecast

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A significant drop in temperatures is expected for Tuesday along with gusty winds and steady rain showers.