Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly showers continue to move through as temps struggle to warm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day near record lows and will struggle to warm all day. The record low for today is 43 degrees and we’ll be very close to that early this morning. On and off showers along with north winds will keep it chilly all day. Highs will climb close to near 50 degrees with a north wind at 10-20 mph. Some gusts to 30 mph are possible this morning.

Chilly Wednesday (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Another half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible from the showers Wednesday. Some more showers are possible overnight tonight into Thursday morning but the overall coverage of the rain should decrease quite a bit by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be able to warm a bit more Thursday and bit more again Friday. Friday will likely be the last of the rain chances in the area before a great weekend is on the way.

Chilly 3 Day (WOWT)

