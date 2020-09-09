OPS debates returning to in-person learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s largest school district making plans for a return to the classroom. Omaha Public Schools met Tuesday night. Its board of education is discussing the steps to safely return to in-person learning.

Board members haven’t revealed any return date.

Whether OPS returns to 100 percent or the family 3/2 model-new challenges regarding transportation, substitute teachers, and the risk of returning are on the horizon.

According to the presentation, metrics for a full return include test availability, turnaround time, community spread controlled at 50 cases per million, and the impact to OPS staff.

“The one thing not on here that I assume we’re probably all thinking about is substitute teachers,” said Tracy Casady with the Board of Education.

A question asked by multiple board members---substitute teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Sheryl Logan acknowledged multiple teachers contracting COVID-19 this year—even while fully remote.

If OPS returns partially or completely—the Student Transportation of America can summon its drivers with two weeks' notice.

The state’s largest public school district continues fully remote until October at the very least.

