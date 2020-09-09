North Carolina man caught with loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Carolina man was stopped by TSA officials after a .380 caliber handgun, loaded with six bullets, and an additional magazine with six bullets was found at a checkpoint.

Omaha Airport security was contacted and the gun was confiscated. The man was detained and questioned before he was allowed to catch his flight.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, our TSA officers remain laser focused on ensuring a secure flight for passengers and crew members while at the same time mitigating health risks,” said Michael Fowler, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Nebraska. “Guns at checkpoints are never a good thing, and with the current situation it’s even more serious. There are enough risks at a checkpoint and bringing a loaded gun is an accident waiting to happen. It is dangerous to our officers and other travelers.”

So far this year 8 guns have been caught at an Eppley AIrfield checkpoint. In 2019, 15 were confiscated, and in 2018, there were 17, according to the release.

Nationwide, 4,432 firearms were detected in checked baggage last.

The release states, “Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.