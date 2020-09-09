Advertisement

Nebraska Humane Society details Scatter Joy Acres citation

Nine animals were seized from Scatter Joy Acres by the Nebraska Humane Society on August 24.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society on Wednesday issued a response to the public outcry following its removal of animals from — and citation of — Scatter Joy Acres.

A search warrant served last month allowed NHS to seize non-domestic animals found at the petting zoo, particularly coatimundi, porcupine, and Patagonia mara.

“Non-domestic animals can be a danger to the public,” the response states, noting that “the last coatimundi purchased in Douglas County attacked its owner and put her in the hospital” and that porcupine quills can cause serious injury if startled."

NHS said it has received “numerous complaints” regarding certain animals housed at Scatter Joy Acres. Wednesday’s response detailed three such instances in recent months:

  • A call from a government agency in April about a raccoon that had been caught in the wild and was on display in an “unsecured enclosure” prompted a visit from NHS, which also informed the owner that porcupines weren’t allowed at the facility, according to city laws.
  • NHS said another caller in May was concerned about “a transport of dogs arriving at Scatter Joy Acres,” which the owner said was part of the facility’s dog rescue operations, but had never applied for a permit that would designate it as an animal rescue facility.
  • In August, a government agency’s inquiry once more prompted another NHS visit, at which time the porcupine was found to still be at the facility, along with other non-domestic animals, which the owner said were purchased at an animal auction.
During that last visit to Scatter Joy Acres, NHS cited the owner and seized those animals but left behind all domestic animals found at the facility.

DOCUMENT: Read the full NHS response

“While the owner has a State of Nebraska wildlife permit, this permit does not allow for animals to be caught in the wild and placed in captivity,” the release states.

As the owner of Scatter Joy Acres never was issued — or even requested — the necessary permits, and also didn’t allow inspections, the NHS release states, exposing the animals and the public to significant risk.

The confiscated animals are currently under the care of professionals, the NHS release states.

This is in response to concerns raised about the Nebraska Humane Society’s (NHS) recent action at the Scatter Joy Acres...

Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

