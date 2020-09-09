Medical marijuana, gambling on Nov. ballot to be decided Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday the Nebraska Supreme Court will have a special release of opinions. We’ll know if medical marijuana and expanded gambling will be on the November ballot.

Petitions for expanded gambling and medical marijuana received enough signatures from Nebraska voters to be placed on the November ballot.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen qualified the medical marijuana measure however, two weeks ago the Nebraska Supreme Court was asked to listen to arguments both for and against the initiative.

Those for medical marijuana in the state argue Nebraskans with certain medical conditions should have access to medical marijuana if it’s prescribed by a doctor.

Those against medical marijuana argue its way more complicated than that and shouldn’t be on the ballot.

The Nebraska Supreme Court was also asked to get in the middle of the petition drive for expanded gambling in the state. Evnen called the language “confusing” and “not a single issue.”

Time is ticking because ballots go to the printer on Friday. We’ll know tomorrow if medical marijuana will stay on the ballot -- and if expanded gambling will be added.

