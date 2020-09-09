Advertisement

Local businesses step up to help homeowner with dumped tires

But behind the historic property, Jennifer Ellis discovered a modern trend -- about 20 illegally dumped tires.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New homeowners who discovered an unwanted eyesore were left wondering where to turn for an expensive cleanup. After the issue was exposed, two metro businesses stepped in to help.

The remodeling of an 1890s house didn’t leave Jennifer Ellis the time or money to clean up a 21st-century problem of illegally dumped tires behind the backyard fence.

“We were really struggling with the financial aspect of getting rid of the tires,” said Ellis.

But they are gone after being taken to a recycling center.

Sue Archer, Marion tire owner said, “And I was talking to frank from River City, and I said what do you think about going down there and picking them up and he said sure.”

Sue Archer co-owns Marion Tire which didn’t charge a dime to pick up the dumped tires.

“It’s a blessing and so surprising, I cried when I called and talked to Marion Tire,” said Ellis.

Recycling costs about five dollars a tire.

The dumped tire pickup not only saved an innocent property owner a lot of money but also provides a better look for the tire shop industry.

The number of worn tires that appear professionally removed suggests they came from a business.

“Well if they’re taking tires and dumping them, they shouldn’t be doing that. We pay for ours to be hauled off every week, so everybody has got to do that,” said Archer.

But stopping those who don’t take more than a warning sign often ignored or knocked down.

Ellis said, “We’re just hoping that the security system, the cameras, the signs, that people realize there are people living here so don’t dump your garbage.”

City inspectors find a half dozen piles a week of illegally dumped tires. In many cases, the adjacent property owner is responsible for hauling them away.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

