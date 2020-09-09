Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off showers continued for most of today, keeping things very chilly. Temperatures struggled to warm more than a few degrees from our morning low of 44. A few spots did manage to touch 50 this afternoon around the metro in between rounds of showers. After a short break in the rain during the mid-afternoon, more showers will move in for the evening, sticking around into the early overnight. Temperatures will slide a few degrees, but will stay above record lows tonight.

Morning showers are likely on Thursday, though showers may taper off a bit in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle will still be possible. With the break in the rain, temperatures will have the opportunity to warm up slightly, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. However that is still more than 20 degrees below average for this time of year. A few more breaks in the rain are expected on Friday, along with a return of a south wind. That should allow temperatures to warm into the middle 60s. However, the main storm system will be passing by Friday evening, leading to scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon hours.

Once the storm system passes by Friday night, drier and warmer weather will finally return. Sunny skies will warm us into the 70s on Saturday, with 80s returning Sunday. A much drier and warmer pattern settles in next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day through at least Thursday.

