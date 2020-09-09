Advertisement

2 employees found dead at Nebraska water treatment plant

(MGN)
By Grant Schulte
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) - Two McCook city employees have been found dead inside a wastewater treatment plant.

The Kearney Hub reports that the bodies of 65-year-old Larry Dicke and 43-year-old Kenneth Keslin were found Sunday afternoon inside a sludge pumphouse at the McCook plant.

Police said in a news release that officers were sent to the plant for a welfare check after one of the employees failed to return home from work. Officers spotted an employees' personal items outside of the pumphouse, prompting a search inside and the discovery of the bodies.

Police have not said how the men died, but noted a hazardous materials team was sent in to retrieve the bodies because of toxic gases inside.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Six UNL Greek houses on suspension after reports of COVID-19 violations

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Six Greek chapters at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were placed on immediate suspension Tuesday after photos and videos surfaced showing “large gatherings” taking place on their premises without proper COVID-19 precautions.

State

Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack.

News

Wahoo man guilty of assaulting officer after running semi into police cruisers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

VOD Recordings

Guilty verdict on terroristic threats-6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Honoring investigator Herrera--6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 17-year-old who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer on August 26 now officially faces first-degree murder charges.

VOD Recordings

Therapy ranch wants seized animals back -- 6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

Crime

James Scurlock grand jury selection begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The selection process for the grand jury set to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha started Tuesday.

News

20 state senators pressing Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance for Nebraskans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Pressure is mounting on Gov. Pete Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance as 20 state senators have written asking for answers as to why Nebraska is the only state yet to do so.

VOD Recordings

Support for first responders--4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Omaha non-profit that supports first responders and their families were encouraged to see the community come together to support fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera.

VOD Recordings

Cold Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
How to prepare your home for dropping temperatures.