Advertisement

Wahoo man guilty of assaulting officer after running semi into police cruisers

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

The jury found him guilty on six of the 10-charges he was charged with over a year ago.

A Wahoo police SUV totaled. A Saunders County Sheriff’s cruiser saw the same fate. It happened in the middle of town last August.

The vehicles were easily overmatched by this now-busted up semi.

When we caught up to the guy behind-the-wheel the next day, Jeffrey Ehrlich had very little to share with the court.

Jeff Ehrlich said, “This is a big, big problem that happened. I don’t recall much that evening.”

Prosecutors said he was looking for a fight with law enforcement after a fight with family - that Wahoo Police were going down, and he was ready to die.

One of the officers said he jumped behind a tree to avoid the out-of-control semi crushing him.

At the time, Wahoo’s Police Chief praised his officer and the deputy for showing restraint in apprehending the suspect - one, he believed could have turned into a shootout.

In the end, a jury found the 61-year-old guilty of assaulting the deputy in the chest with the bat - and for terroristic threats of both cops.

However, the jury deadlocked on the charges connected to attempted first-degree murder - where the semi was the weapon.

The state plans to retry him on those counts later this year.

Ehrlick will be sentenced on October 5. Because there are so many charges, the best gauge may center on the terroristic threats charges which carry a sentence of up to 20-years.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Guilty verdict on terroristic threats-6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

VOD Recordings

Honoring investigator Herrera--6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A 17-year-old who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer on August 26 now officially faces first-degree murder charges.

VOD Recordings

Therapy ranch wants seized animals back -- 6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

Crime

James Scurlock grand jury selection begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The selection process for the grand jury set to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha started Tuesday.

Latest News

News

20 state senators pressing Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance for Nebraskans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Pressure is mounting on Gov. Pete Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance as 20 state senators have written asking for answers as to why Nebraska is the only state yet to do so.

VOD Recordings

Support for first responders--4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Omaha non-profit that supports first responders and their families were encouraged to see the community come together to support fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera.

VOD Recordings

Cold Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
How to prepare your home for dropping temperatures.

News

Colder air spurs calls for fireplace and furnace services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Colder air settled in the metro this week, but it won’t stay for too long. Still, experts say it’s a good reminder that now is the time to start preparing for the colder months ahead, and that includes getting fireplaces and furnaces checked and serviced.

Crime

Former Bellevue officer facing evidence tampering charges in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
6 News has learned a former Bellevue Police officer is back in jail after investigators alleged he interfered with the investigation into the death of his girlfriend.

Forecast

Strong cold front shatters record high temperatures Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
On this First Alert Day, several cold high temperature records were shattered. More records may be broken Wednesday!