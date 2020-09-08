Advertisement

Tuesday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 41 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,990 cases in the county.

There have been no new reported deaths. The total remains at 169.

The county also confirmed 10,036 recoveries.

As of Tuesday morning, 298 medical beds are available for a 78 percent occupancy rate.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 7 COVID-19 update
Sept. 6 COVID-19 update
Sept. 5 COVID-19 update
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update
Sept. 3 COVID-19 update
Sept. 2 COVID-19 update
Sept. 1 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Latest News

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 3 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

Latest News

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

Coronavirus

Monday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to report updated numbers Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.