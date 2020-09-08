Tuesday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 41 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,990 cases in the county.

There have been no new reported deaths. The total remains at 169.

The county also confirmed 10,036 recoveries.

As of Tuesday morning, 298 medical beds are available for a 78 percent occupancy rate.

