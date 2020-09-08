Advertisement

Suspect who shot LPD officer faces murder charges

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer on August 26 now officially faces first-degree murder charges.

Felipe Vazquez, 17, was charged with murder in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday. He was denied bond.

Vazquez is accused of shooting and killing LPD investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

Vazquez was also charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault of an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possessing a firearm by a fugitive of justice, possessing a stolen firearm, and escape using force or deadly weapon.

Vazquez and Orion Ross, 19, were arrested at the scene after the shooting.

Court records show officers attempted to get Ross and Vazquez to come out of a locked room inside a home for roughly 20 minutes before they broke out a window and fled.

According to LPD, Vazquez fired a handgun while running from the home, hitting Herrera.

Both were arrested a short time later.

Herrea passed away on Monday morning at an Omaha hospital after fighting for his life for 12 days.

Vazquez is due back in court on Sept. 22.

In addition, on Tuesday Vazquez was charged for his role in a string of smoke shop burglaries that took place in February.

Three shops, D & K Smoke Shop, near 48th and Huntington Avenue, The Joint near Cotner and R Street, and Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near 50th and Old Cheney were all broken into and burglarized between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

Vazquez is facing burglary charges in connection to all three crimes.

