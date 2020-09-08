Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

It’s been a bit of a shock to the system here, with temperatures dropping from the mid-90s this past weekend to the 40s and lower-50s for Tuesday. At least we’re not seeing snow like some of our western neighbors!

Wait...what happened to Fall!?!



It's always good to expect, and be prepared for any kind of weather in the park!



Yes, it is September 8 and we are getting snow. The good news is, we'll be back to warmer and more normal temps this weekend.#HiFromSD #SDInTheField pic.twitter.com/c8muFjSm07 — Custer State Park (@CusterStatePark) September 8, 2020

In the mountains and higher elevations of western South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and even the far western panhandle of Nebraska, winter weather alerts are in effect through Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow are expected, especially along the Front Range and foothills of the Rockies.

Winter Weather Alerts through Wednesday morning (WOWT)

The weather whiplash in Denver has been making its run on social media – and rightfully so. On Monday, Denver hit a high temperature of 93°… Just 2° shy of the daily record of 95°. As of 11 AM Tuesday, Denver is sitting at a chilly 33° with a wind chill of 23°! Denver has its best chance for accumulating snow Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

While it won’t be enough to completely quench the fires burning across Colorado, any moisture is welcomed! Just Monday, ash from neighboring wildfires was falling like snow in Boulder, Denver, and Fort Collins.

On average, Denver sees its first snow on October 18th. This year is not the earliest, however; Denver received 4.2 inches of snowfall on September 4, 1961.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.