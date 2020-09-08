Advertisement

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Wind Chills and Heat Indices as of 11 AM Tuesday
Wind Chills and Heat Indices as of 11 AM Tuesday(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

It’s been a bit of a shock to the system here, with temperatures dropping from the mid-90s this past weekend to the 40s and lower-50s for Tuesday. At least we’re not seeing snow like some of our western neighbors!

In the mountains and higher elevations of western South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and even the far western panhandle of Nebraska, winter weather alerts are in effect through Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow are expected, especially along the Front Range and foothills of the Rockies.

Winter Weather Alerts through Wednesday morning
Winter Weather Alerts through Wednesday morning(WOWT)

The weather whiplash in Denver has been making its run on social media – and rightfully so. On Monday, Denver hit a high temperature of 93°… Just 2° shy of the daily record of 95°. As of 11 AM Tuesday, Denver is sitting at a chilly 33° with a wind chill of 23°! Denver has its best chance for accumulating snow Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

While it won’t be enough to completely quench the fires burning across Colorado, any moisture is welcomed! Just Monday, ash from neighboring wildfires was falling like snow in Boulder, Denver, and Fort Collins.

On average, Denver sees its first snow on October 18th. This year is not the earliest, however; Denver received 4.2 inches of snowfall on September 4, 1961.

