Strong cold front shatters record high temperatures Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After highs in the 90s this past weekend, temperatures have been in the 50s and 40s for the entirety of Tuesday! Since we first started tracking this surge of cold air last week, a First Alert Day was triggered. The cold front certainly delivered.

The majority of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa hit a high temperature around midnight, with cold air continuing to filter in through the morning hours. Widespread cloud cover and rain prevented us from warming much – if at all. Temperatures in the 40s were widespread throughout the afternoon, with wind chills in the upper-30s.

With a temperature of 53 degrees at midnight for Eppley Airfield, Tuesday marked the coldest September 8th on record for Omaha! The previous record of 58 degrees was set in 1885.

Omaha was not the only spot to shatter a record, however. Below is just a sampling of spots across the WOWT viewing area that broke its record cold high temperature for September 8th.

Record cold highs for September 8th (WOWT)

More record cold is possible Wednesday! The record cold high for September 9th in Omaha is 52°, set in 1898. Our current forecast is 50°.

A record low may also be broken in Omaha! Our current forecast morning low is 44°; the record low was set in 1995 at 43°.

More records may be broken Wednesday (WOWT)

For perspective, our average high for this time of year is 80°. Our average low: 57°.

