Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY due to cool air, wind and rain with this early taste of fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cool air is spilling in all day long on this First Alert Day. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in to the 40s by the end of the day. With a strong NNE wind gusting to 40 mph we will see wind chills in the 30s at times today. Combine that with on and off rain and we are in store for a chilly September day.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

On & off rain showers will continue today bringing us some much needed rain. If you don’t end up with much today, there are plenty more chances of rain tonight, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A widespread slow soaking 1-3″ of rain is likely for much of the rain before the rain chance wrap up late Friday. It will be very chilly all week as well with the clouds and rain in place.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.