Advertisement

20 state senators pressing Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance for Nebraskans

By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pressure is mounting on Gov. Pete Ricketts to extend emergency food assistance as 20 state senators have written asking for answers as to why Nebraska is the only state yet to do so.

Meanwhile, demand for food amid the pandemic is taking another leap.

The line for fresh produce begins early at the Open Door Mission.

“There are so many families that have lost their jobs, or had more than one job and are only able to do one job now,” said Laurie Anderson, who was picking up a food box for herself and a few others.

“Within the pandemic times, this food helps for two weeks or one week,” said Nang Ra, who was also picking up food boxes filled with fresh produce.

Roughly 2,000 federally-backed Farmers to Families food boxes will be handed out in a single day. It’s a level of demand they’ve become quite familiar with at the Together food pantry, where last week they saw their busiest ever.

“There probably is some level of correlation between the extra benefits ending and the spike we’re seeing,” said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together.

In March, the federal government loosened restrictions on SNAP benefits, making way for states to dole out the maximum amount to more people, but that came to an end in July.

“You can see if you look at our data," Hornacek said. “You can see between early August and now, it’s slowly escalated week by week."

During Ricketts' tour of the Food Bank for the Heartland last week, 6 News asked why he hasn’t extended emergency SNAP benefits.

“I think it’s part of the step, especially here in Nebraska with our low unemployment rate relative to the country, in getting people back to a normal life,” Ricketts said last week.

But those trying to keep people fed tell 6 News there’s still a need now.

“We had a thousand households and that translates to roughly 4,200 people come through our pantry last week and that doesn’t happen if people aren’t in need and aren’t going hungry.”

In a statement, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services received a statement said they are moving forward with an application to extend P-EBT, which provides food assistance to children out of school. The department also noted they don’t plan to extend additional SNAP benefits at this time.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wahoo man guilty of assaulting officer after running semi into police cruisers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

VOD Recordings

Guilty verdict on terroristic threats-6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

VOD Recordings

Honoring investigator Herrera--6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A 17-year-old who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer on August 26 now officially faces first-degree murder charges.

VOD Recordings

Therapy ranch wants seized animals back -- 6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

Crime

James Scurlock grand jury selection begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The selection process for the grand jury set to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha started Tuesday.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Support for first responders--4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Omaha non-profit that supports first responders and their families were encouraged to see the community come together to support fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera.

VOD Recordings

Cold Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
How to prepare your home for dropping temperatures.

News

Colder air spurs calls for fireplace and furnace services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Colder air settled in the metro this week, but it won’t stay for too long. Still, experts say it’s a good reminder that now is the time to start preparing for the colder months ahead, and that includes getting fireplaces and furnaces checked and serviced.

Crime

Former Bellevue officer facing evidence tampering charges in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
6 News has learned a former Bellevue Police officer is back in jail after investigators alleged he interfered with the investigation into the death of his girlfriend.

Forecast

Strong cold front shatters record high temperatures Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
On this First Alert Day, several cold high temperature records were shattered. More records may be broken Wednesday!