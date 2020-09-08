Advertisement

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday.

He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

News

Wahoo man guilty of assaulting officer after running semi into police cruisers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Guilty verdict on terroristic threats-6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

VOD Recordings

Honoring investigator Herrera--6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A 17-year-old who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer on August 26 now officially faces first-degree murder charges.

VOD Recordings

Therapy ranch wants seized animals back -- 6:30PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

Crime

James Scurlock grand jury selection begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The selection process for the grand jury set to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha started Tuesday.