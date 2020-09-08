Advertisement

Murder charges expected to be filed against suspect who shot LPD officer

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since the passing of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis ’Mario’ Herrera on Monday morning, LPD spoke to the public at a Tuesday press conference.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson spoke highly of Herrera, saying that not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”

Herrera passed away at an Omaha hospital after being shot in the chest while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on August 26.

Two people, Felipe Vazquez and Orion Ross, were arrested at the scene after the shooting. Officers were serving a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

Court records show officers attempted to get Ross and Vazquez to come out of a locked room inside a home for roughly 20 minutes before they broke out a window and fled.

According to LPD, Vazquez, 17, fired a handgun while running from the home, hitting Herrera.

Both were arrested a short time later.

Vazquez is facing charges of escape using a deadly weapon, but Jackson said Tuesday that charges of first-degree murder are likely to be filed against the teenager following the passing of Herrera.

Jackson also mentioned that Herrera is the seventh Lincoln Police officer to be killed in the line of duty, and is the first since 1968.

MAYOR ISSUES PROCLAMATION FOR PERIOD OF MOURNING

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also spoke on Tuesday morning, announcing she will declare this week as a period of mourning in remembrance of Herrera.

“Now, therefore, I, Leirion Gaylor Baird, Mayor of the City of Lincoln, Nebraska, do hereby proclaim September 8 through 11, 2020 as a Period of Mourning to honor the bravery, service and sacrifice of Investigator Mario Herrera and to express our condolences to his family, friends, coworkers and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable life of public service,” Baird wrote in the proclamation.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast until Friday in honor of Herrera.

HERRERA’S BODY RETURNED TO LINCOLN

Herrera’s body was taken from Omaha to Lincoln on Monday by motorcade, which featured support from multiple police and fire agencies, as well as hundreds of people who lined streets and overpasses.

Herrera was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police force and previously served in the U.S. Army before becoming an officer.

Jackson said Tuesday that Herrera has played a vital role in solving numerous crimes in Lincoln, including burglaries and homicides.

He fought for his life for 12 days following the shooting before succumbing to his injuries around 3 a.m. on Monday.

