Methodist Physicians Clinic offers 5 flu shot drive-through locations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering the flu shot at five drive-thru locations throughout the metro.
The drive-thru option is intended to safe and accessible amid the pandemic, according to the release.
Patients are asked to call ahead for an appointment and to have their ID and insurance handy upon arrival. There will be no payment accepted at the drive-thrus, payment will be billed by mail to insurance or the patient.
Locations:
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
16120 West Dodge Frontage Road
Omaha, NE 68118
(402) 354-0500
Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24
8 a.m. to noon
Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills
8901 West Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 354-8600 or (402) 354-8990
Sept. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22
5 to 7 p.m.
Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son
1001 Risen Son Blvd.
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-8600
Sept. 16 and Oct. 14
5 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 24
9 to 11 a.m.
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza
808 E. Pierce St.
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 396-4340
Sept. 30 and Oct. 28
5 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 26
9 to 11 a.m.
Methodist Physicians Clinic
2540 North Healthy Way
Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 815-7461
Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24
8 a.m. to noon
