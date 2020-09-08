Advertisement

Methodist Physicians Clinic offers 5 flu shot drive-through locations

Flu shot
Flu shot(KFYR-TV)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering the flu shot at five drive-thru locations throughout the metro.

The drive-thru option is intended to safe and accessible amid the pandemic, according to the release.

Patients are asked to call ahead for an appointment and to have their ID and insurance handy upon arrival. There will be no payment accepted at the drive-thrus, payment will be billed by mail to insurance or the patient.

Locations:

Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest

16120 West Dodge Frontage Road

Omaha, NE 68118

(402) 354-0500

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills

8901 West Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114

(402) 354-8600 or (402) 354-8990

Sept. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22

5 to 7 p.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son

1001 Risen Son Blvd.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 256-8600

Sept. 16 and Oct. 14

5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza

808 E. Pierce St.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 396-4340

Sept. 30 and Oct. 28

5 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 26

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic

2540 North Healthy Way

Fremont, NE 68025

(402) 815-7461

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Italian water circus coming to Omaha

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Cirque Italia is planning performances in the Westroads Mall parking lot later this week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with rain chances for the rest of the workweek

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
We’ll likely see some breaks in the rain later this evening and tonight, before it picks back up Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to budge much on Wednesday; potentially record morning lows will only hit around 50° by the afternoon hours.

State

Lincoln police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LPD.

News

2 children rescued from burning building in Council Bluffs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Juvenile fire play was found to be the cause of a Friday building fire where two children were rescued in Council Bluffs.

Latest News

Scatter Joy Acres animals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nine animals were seized from Scatter Joy Acres August 24 including a Coatimundi, a Porcupine, and a Patagonia Mara.

First Alert Weather

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 41 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Animals seized from Omaha petting zoo, parents to protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

News

Closures, restrictions expected near Lewis and Clark Landing for RiverFront construction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.

State

LPD speaks after officer’s death, Mayor declares Period of Mourning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”