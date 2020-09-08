Methodist Physicians Clinic offers 5 flu shot drive-through locations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering the flu shot at five drive-thru locations throughout the metro.

The drive-thru option is intended to safe and accessible amid the pandemic, according to the release.

Patients are asked to call ahead for an appointment and to have their ID and insurance handy upon arrival. There will be no payment accepted at the drive-thrus, payment will be billed by mail to insurance or the patient.

Locations:

Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest

16120 West Dodge Frontage Road

Omaha, NE 68118

(402) 354-0500

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills

8901 West Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114

(402) 354-8600 or (402) 354-8990

Sept. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22

5 to 7 p.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic Risen Son

1001 Risen Son Blvd.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 256-8600

Sept. 16 and Oct. 14

5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza

808 E. Pierce St.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 396-4340

Sept. 30 and Oct. 28

5 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 26

9 to 11 a.m.

Methodist Physicians Clinic

2540 North Healthy Way

Fremont, NE 68025

(402) 815-7461

Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24

8 a.m. to noon

