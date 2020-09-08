Advertisement

Lincoln police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Jeff Bliemeister
Jeff Bliemeister(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LPD.

Bliemeister tested positive this past weekend after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson has been assuming some of the chief’s duties while he’s out, including speaking about the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera during Tuesday’s LPD press conference.

Bliemeister started experiences symptoms on Sept. 5, and was tested the following day. He has been self-quarantining at home, according to a release from LPD.

This is the fifth confirmed case within the department.

“As a department, we are taking the spread of the virus seriously, and continue to follow all our procedures and recommended guidelines set by federal, state, and local governments to reduce the spread," a release sent out by LPD states.

The statement also includes Bliemeister’s hope that the focus remains on the passing of Herrera.

“He wants our focus to remain on the sacrifice and support for the Herreras. The chief has continued remote communication with the department and Mario’s family throughout the tragedy.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Italian water circus coming to Omaha

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Cirque Italia is planning performances in the Westroads Mall parking lot later this week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with rain chances for the rest of the workweek

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
We’ll likely see some breaks in the rain later this evening and tonight, before it picks back up Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to budge much on Wednesday; potentially record morning lows will only hit around 50° by the afternoon hours.

News

Methodist Physicians Clinic offers 5 flu shot drive-through locations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering the flu shot at five drive-thru locations throughout the metro.

News

2 children rescued from burning building in Council Bluffs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Juvenile fire play was found to be the cause of a Friday building fire where two children were rescued in Council Bluffs.

Latest News

Scatter Joy Acres animals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nine animals were seized from Scatter Joy Acres August 24 including a Coatimundi, a Porcupine, and a Patagonia Mara.

First Alert Weather

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 41 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Animals seized from Omaha petting zoo, parents to protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

News

Closures, restrictions expected near Lewis and Clark Landing for RiverFront construction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.

State

LPD speaks after officer’s death, Mayor declares Period of Mourning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”