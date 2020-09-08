Lincoln police chief tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LPD.

Bliemeister tested positive this past weekend after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson has been assuming some of the chief’s duties while he’s out, including speaking about the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera during Tuesday’s LPD press conference.

“He wants our focus to remain on the sacrifice and support for the Herreras. The chief has continued remote communication with the department and Mario’s family throughout the tragedy.”

Bliemeister started experiences symptoms on Sept. 5, and was tested the following day. He has been self-quarantining at home, according to a release from LPD.

This is the fifth confirmed case within the department.

“As a department, we are taking the spread of the virus seriously, and continue to follow all our procedures and recommended guidelines set by federal, state, and local governments to reduce the spread," a release sent out by LPD states.

The statement also includes Bliemeister’s hope that the focus remains on the passing of Herrera.

