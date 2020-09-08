Advertisement

James Scurlock grand jury selection begins

James Scurlock was killed during protests Saturday night, May 30, 2020, in the Old Market area of downtown Omaha. (Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The selection process for the grand jury set to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha started Tuesday.

Scurlock, a black man, was shot and killed May 30 by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha’s Old Market over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Forty members of the public were expected to gather Tuesday in legislative chambers — a room big enough to socially distance — as the grand jury pool of potential jurors. A computer randomly picks the men and women jury pool based on driver’s licenses and voter registration.

Potential jurors were slated to fill out a questionnaire, then be asked questions individually until 19 people are selected: 16 jurors and three alternates.

Another 40 potential jurors were set to be called in if 19 weren’t selected from the first pool.

Once the grand jury is seated, Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin, a long-time federal prosecutor, will present evidence and explain what the law says, so jurors will have context when deciding whether to bring charges against Jake Gardner.

