Italian water circus coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cirque Italia is planning performances in the Westroads Mall parking lot later this week.

According to a news release, which touts the exhibitions as “animal-free,” the “shows feature a magnificent 35,000-gallon water stage to create a magnificent visual which you will not see anywhere else!”

Catch the performances outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Additional performances are scheduled for 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendance has been restricted due to COVID-19 precautions, and face masks will be required for those ages 3 and older.

The box office will open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 am.-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to purchase their tickets online or by calling 941-704-8572 ahead of attending any of the performances.

