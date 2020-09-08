Advertisement

Funeral for LPD Investigator Mario Herrera will be Saturday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police investigator who lost his life will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral for Mario Herrera will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Services start Friday, there will be a visitation from 4 to 7 o’clock at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Immediately following, a rosary at the same location. Investigator Herrera will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Those wanting to support the Herrera family and Lincoln Police can do so in the following ways:

A Go Fund Me account has been set up by the family: www.gofundme.com/f/investigator-mario-herrera

A fund has been established at all Lincoln locations of Liberty First Credit Union for monetary donations for the Herrera Family.

A memorial has been placed in the front of the Hall of Justice, 575 S 10th Street. Cards and gift cards will be accepted at that location by an officer standing by. They will be passed along to the family, however, LPD asks that no perishable items be donated.

Due to COVID-19, people should avoid coming into the stations to drop off items. If you want to bring items for LPD officers, call dispatch, 402-441-6000. When you arrive at 575 S 10th Street, advise that you have a donation you would like to make. Depending on officer availability, an officer will be sent to contact you at your vehicle.

