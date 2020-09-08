Former Bellevue officer facing evidence tampering charges in death of girlfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned a former Bellevue Police officer is back in jail after investigators alleged he interfered with the investigation into the death of his girlfriend.

Authorities say Craig Wiech, 54, who resigned from BPD in February 2019, is in custody at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion that he tampered with evidence connected to the case of his girlfriend’s death two years ago.

Wiech has been out on bond awaiting trial in connection with charges from the same case. Initially, he was accused of taking swings at an officer and firefighter the night of Carrie Brown’s death.

He told investigators she shot herself.

Brown was a BPD evidence technician. For two years, detectives have referred to her case as a “death investigation.” All along, friends and family questioned whether her death really was a suicide.

