David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with rain chances for the rest of the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a chilly and rainy Tuesday! Most of us across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa hit our high temperature around midnight, with colder air continuing to filter in throughout the morning hours.

With a high of 53° at midnight, Omaha broke its previous record *cold* high of 58° set in 1885. Factoring in the winds, feels-like temperatures dropped into the upper-30s for most during the afternoon. Brrr!

Tuesday's record cold high temperature (WOWT)

Thankfully this cold air has arrived with some much, much-needed rainfall. Before Tuesday, Omaha Eppley Airfield was 11.85″ behind average moisture totals for the year-to-date. So far, the highest rainfall totals have been along and north of a line from Lincoln to Atlantic. Much more rain is on the way!

We’ll likely see some breaks in the rain later this evening and tonight, before it picks back up by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to budge much on Wednesday; potentially record morning lows will only hit around 50° by the afternoon hours.

Rain will taper off once again Wednesday night before returning Thursday and Friday. We should be slightly “warmer” for the end of the workweek, however, with Thursday warming into the upper-50s and Friday in the mid-60s.

5-Day Forecast (WOWT)

While we need the rain, if you’re wishing for more sunshine, we’ll finally dry out by Saturday morning! Temperatures respond quickly as well, with highs back in the upper-70s for the weekend.

