Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with rain chances for the rest of the workweek

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a chilly and rainy Tuesday! Most of us across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa hit our high temperature around midnight, with colder air continuing to filter in throughout the morning hours.

With a high of 53° at midnight, Omaha broke its previous record *cold* high of 58° set in 1885. Factoring in the winds, feels-like temperatures dropped into the upper-30s for most during the afternoon. Brrr!

Tuesday's record cold high temperature
Tuesday's record cold high temperature(WOWT)

Thankfully this cold air has arrived with some much, much-needed rainfall. Before Tuesday, Omaha Eppley Airfield was 11.85″ behind average moisture totals for the year-to-date. So far, the highest rainfall totals have been along and north of a line from Lincoln to Atlantic. Much more rain is on the way!

We’ll likely see some breaks in the rain later this evening and tonight, before it picks back up by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to budge much on Wednesday; potentially record morning lows will only hit around 50° by the afternoon hours.

Rain will taper off once again Wednesday night before returning Thursday and Friday. We should be slightly “warmer” for the end of the workweek, however, with Thursday warming into the upper-50s and Friday in the mid-60s.

5-Day Forecast
5-Day Forecast(WOWT)

While we need the rain, if you’re wishing for more sunshine, we’ll finally dry out by Saturday morning! Temperatures respond quickly as well, with highs back in the upper-70s for the weekend.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A record setting day continues with very chilly temperature, gusty winds and scattered storms. Temperatures have been stuck in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s at times! We may see some breaks in the rain, but showers continue right into Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

Strong front brings cold surge, snow to Mountainous West

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re not the only ones feeling the strong surge of cold air this week!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY due to cool air, wind and rain with this early taste of fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The cool air is spilling in all day long on this First Alert Day.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
First Alert Day in place due to the cool air, wind and rain.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A significant drop in temperatures is expected for Tuesday along with gusty winds and steady rain showers.

Weather

Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms increase this evening and tonight

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Labor Day will be a nice day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’re watching for storms this evening, and rain to increase overnight.

Weather

First Alert Day - Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
We'll see highs around 55° midnight Tuesday, with temperatures in the lower-50s and 40s for the rest of the day. Gusty winds and widespread rainfall expected as well.

First Alert Weather

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect extreme dip in temperatures and strong winds

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Staying hot and hazy this evening, but humidity drops overnight with lows in the 60s. Partly sunny skies Labor Day with much more comfortable highs in the 70s! Evening storm chance, with better coverage overnight. The big blast of cold air arrives Tuesday.