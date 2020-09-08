Advertisement

Closures, restrictions expected near Lewis and Clark Landing for RiverFront construction

Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.
Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.

September 8, parts of Farnam will be restricted. The restrictions include the reduction of Farnam Street to one lane, the closure of Farnam Street’s north sidewalk between 11th and 12th streets, and the loss of Farnam Street parking between 11th and 12th streets.

Additionally, Lewis and Clark Landing will be closed beginning September, 21 for the final phase of park renovations by the RiverFront construction team.

The closure includes part of RiverFront Drive between the CHI Health Center Omaha Lot A entrance and the National Park Service Midwest Regional Headquarters. This is located east of 8th Street along Dodge.

The Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge and the Marton Luther King Jr. walking bridge will both remain open but the parking lots within Lewis & Clark Landing will be closed.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Animals seized from Omaha petting zoo, parents to protest

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nine animals the Nebraska Humane Society describes as wild, according to court documents, were seized from Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha.

State

Murder charges expected to be filed against suspect who shot LPD officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY due to cool air, wind and rain with this early taste of fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The cool air is spilling in all day long on this First Alert Day.

News

Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit of Fort Calhoun teen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A local mother waited three years for her day in court after her son died running from law enforcement. The judge has ruled on the case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to report updated numbers Tuesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A significant drop in temperatures is expected for Tuesday along with gusty winds and steady rain showers.

News

Labor Day celebrated differently in Omaha amid pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Labor Day celebrations in Omaha were hijacked this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Witness survives car hitting apartment-10PM

Updated: 21 hours ago
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went airborne, rolled over, and hit an apartment. The woman living there thought someone was trying to break in.

News

Elkhorn’s old Town Hall to see purpose again

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An Elkhorn businessman is investing in a piece of the city’s history.

News

Elkhorn's old town hall--10PM

Updated: 22 hours ago
An Elkhorn businessman is investing in a piece of the city’s history.