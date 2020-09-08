Closures, restrictions expected near Lewis and Clark Landing for RiverFront construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several areas will be restricted or closing in September near the Lewis and Clark Landing as part of the RiverFront Revitalization construction.

September 8, parts of Farnam will be restricted. The restrictions include the reduction of Farnam Street to one lane, the closure of Farnam Street’s north sidewalk between 11th and 12th streets, and the loss of Farnam Street parking between 11th and 12th streets.

Additionally, Lewis and Clark Landing will be closed beginning September, 21 for the final phase of park renovations by the RiverFront construction team.

The closure includes part of RiverFront Drive between the CHI Health Center Omaha Lot A entrance and the National Park Service Midwest Regional Headquarters. This is located east of 8th Street along Dodge.

The Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge and the Marton Luther King Jr. walking bridge will both remain open but the parking lots within Lewis & Clark Landing will be closed.

