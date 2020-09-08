2 children rescued from burning building in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juvenile fire play was found to be the cause of a Friday building fire where two children were rescued in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to North 2nd Street and Lawton Terrace for a report of a building fire on September 4.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen from the second story of the building, and firefighters were informed of two children possibly still inside on that floor.

After locating the window the children were last seen at, multiple crews initiated a rescue. Firefighters found a 3-year-old male and an 18-month-old male inside.

The 3-year-old was transported to CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs along with a 21-year-old male. The 18-month-old was transported in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, according to the release.

The fire investigation was performed by Council Bluffs Fire Marshal’s Office, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The 3-year-old and the 21-year-old have since been released.

