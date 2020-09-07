Witness survives car hitting apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went airborne, rolled over, and hit an apartment. The woman living there thought someone was trying to break in.

“I was in here cooking and I ran out here with this and I asked my grandson what wrong and he [gasps] and I said is someone breaking in here? I ran out to the door and had the knife,” Ella Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb was cooking a Sunday meal for her family when a car going through the Clark St. and Florence Blvd. intersection rolled and hit her apartment.

“There was a big bang,” Whitcomb recalls.

When she got to her porch she didn’t have to fend off intruders, instead she had two people to save.

“I ran back in and said oh call the police called 911. My grandson couldn’t even call 911 he was so shook up,” Whitcomb said.

She was terrified, her grandson shocked.

“The car was smoking so and I thought maybe it was getting ready to blow so I said call 911 I told my grandson so we can get these people out before they get hurt,” Whitcomb said.

Worried the car was going to catch on fire she and her grandson tried to help.

“I told my grandson to come on we got to try and get these people out of here, someone is in the car. I couldn’t;t stand there and watch somebody burn up,” Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said God was on everyone’s side today. Her husband who typically sits on the porch where the car hit was out buying groceries. Her home only has superficial damage and the two people inside the car were taken to the hospital.

“I didn’t do much but I was happy they were alright and they’re going to be all right,” Whitcomb said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.