Advertisement

Witness survives car hitting apartment

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went airborne, rolled over, and hit an apartment. The woman living there thought someone was trying to break in.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went airborne, rolled over, and hit an apartment. The woman living there thought someone was trying to break in.(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car went airborne, rolled over, and hit an apartment. The woman living there thought someone was trying to break in.

“I was in here cooking and I ran out here with this and I asked my grandson what wrong and he [gasps] and I said is someone breaking in here? I ran out to the door and had the knife,” Ella Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb was cooking a Sunday meal for her family when a car going through the Clark St. and Florence Blvd. intersection rolled and hit her apartment.

“There was a big bang,” Whitcomb recalls.

When she got to her porch she didn’t have to fend off intruders, instead she had two people to save.

“I ran back in and said oh call the police called 911. My grandson couldn’t even call 911 he was so shook up,” Whitcomb said.

She was terrified, her grandson shocked.

“The car was smoking so and I thought maybe it was getting ready to blow so I said call 911 I told my grandson so we can get these people out before they get hurt,” Whitcomb said.

Worried the car was going to catch on fire she and her grandson tried to help.

“I told my grandson to come on we got to try and get these people out of here, someone is in the car. I couldn’t;t stand there and watch somebody burn up,” Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said God was on everyone’s side today. Her husband who typically sits on the porch where the car hit was out buying groceries. Her home only has superficial damage and the two people inside the car were taken to the hospital.

“I didn’t do much but I was happy they were alright and they’re going to be all right,” Whitcomb said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday)

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Coronavirus

Sunday Sept. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 53 new cases, zero deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

First Alert Weather

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect extreme dip in temperatures and strong winds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Comfortable Labor Day before a dramatic drop in temperatures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
After a hot and sunny weekend, a big drop in temperatures – and good chances for rain! – are on the way this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even hotter temperatures Sunday!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020.

Breaking News

Pickup crashes into fence and building near 16th & Cuming

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
Omaha Police say a driver crashed into a building and fence Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m.

News

September 11th memorial honors Nebraskans who lost their lives in terrorist attacks

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.

News

Omaha boy celebrates 8 years cancer-free with family

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Alex McLoon
This weekend an Omaha family is celebrating because one of their own is eight years cancer-free.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: Creighton Prep student tests positive

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha man booked for manslaughter for Motel 6 shooting

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man has been booked into jail for manslaughter and other charges after a fatal shooting at a Motel 6 Friday night.