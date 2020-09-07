Advertisement

Union Omaha wins again on Sunday

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 1-0 win over Orlando City B on Sunday put Union Omaha in sole possession of second place in the USL League One standings.

Playing their second home game in a row, the team stayed undefeated at 4-3-0 overall.

Evan Conway scored for the Owls late in the first half, and that was all they needed to win it.

Union Omaha’s next game comes on the road Friday. They visit South Georgia Tormenta FC.

