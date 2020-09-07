Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather day for a significant change in temperatures as well as very windy conditions with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Near record lows are possible, coupled with record cool high temperatures making for a very chilly day.

Monday afternoon proved to be rather pleasant, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s around the metro. Clouds quickly increased by early evening as our main storm system began to approach. Scattered storms are expected to develop after 8pm as the cold front nears the area. A few stronger storms are possible with pea sized hail and heavy downpours, however significant severe weather is not expected.

Scattered storms will continue into the overnight, tapering off to scattered showers by morning. Temperatures will quickly drop off into the lower 50s by Midnight, with some areas dipping into the 40s by morning. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 are expected through the day Tuesday. While it will not rain all day, scattered showers are expected throughout the day, keeping things rather unpleasant. Winds will be gusty out of the north, with gusts up to 35mph possible. This will produce wind chills in the lower 40s, and potentially upper 30s at times.

Tuesday Wind Chills (WOWT)

There may be a big of a break in the rain Tuesday night, but showers return for Wednesday. Once again, it will not rain all day but showers will be on and off throughout the day. This will continue to keep things quite chilly, with highs only in the lower 50s, potentially even cooler in spots. Showers will continue on and off into Thursday and Friday. However temperatures should moderate a bit, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 60s.

Rain should finally exit the area Friday night, with total rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the region. Drier and warmer weather returns for the weekend.

Rainfall Potential this Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.